Anna Laudel expands to Türkiye’s Bodrum with group exhibit

ISTANBUL: Showcasing contemporary exhibitions with locations in Istanbul and Düsseldorf, Anna Laudel welcomes the summer season at ZAI Yaşam, located in the pearl of the Aegean Sea, Bodrum.

Opening the 2023 summer season with a special group exhibition showcasing the artwork of contemporary artists such as Ardan Özmenoğlu, Belkıs Balpınar, Hayal Incedoğan and Lal Batman, a latest solo exhibition by Emin Mete Erdoğan, called “Over the Under,” will be on display between May 21 and June 18.

Artwork displayed at Anna Laudel Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, April 15, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

The exhibition “Over the Under” named after the terms “undertime” and “over space,” includes the works of Erdoğan inspired by mythological stories and scientific thought, and synthesizes the two opposite poles with his own contemporary interpretation. In this selection, along with the paintings and reliefs produced specifically for this exhibition, works from previous exhibitions such as ”4 Billion BC” and “Plants, Animals and Buildings” will also be featured.

Throughout the summer season, Anna Laudel Bodrum will showcase extensive solo exhibitions of national and international artists including Daniele Sigalot and Ekin Su Koç, and will also host a group exhibition curated by Ayça Okay.

Courtesy: Dailysabah