KABUL (TOLOnews): Sunday, July 17, marks the coup of the first Afghan republic president Daud Khan against Zahir Shah, the Afghan king who ruled the country from 1933 to 1973.

Dauod Khan established a republic government and made himself president.

While the Afghan king Zahir Shah was in Italy, Daoud Khan stormed into the palace and announced the first Afghan republic system.

However, Daoud Khan’s government lasted until April 27, 1978, when Daoud Khan was killed in a coup by the so called Democratic Party of Afghanistan alongside several members of his family in the Arg.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TOLOnews, Zia Majeed, a commander of the Arg’s guards during the presidency of Dauod Khan, said: “Although they announced a fake democracy, unfortunately no benefit happened for Afghanistan. You know that the national constitution founded during the 10 years (of King Zahir Shah), the king monopolized all the power.”

Dauod Khan also served as the Prime Minister of King Zahir Shah from 1953 to 1963.

“Martyred Sardar Mohmmad Daoud Khan was a loyal individual to his country but some foreign groups and people interested in foreigners wanted to implement the plans of other countries and they formaed a coup against him and eliminated him,” said Sayed Haroon Hashimi, a political analyst.

“During the era of the king (Zahir Shah), there was a parliament, there were political parties and there was a modern government. The water treaty of Helmand river was signed then by Musa Shafiq (Prime Minister), “ said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

The acting government said that it should take advantage of history and be committed to the national interest.

“History teaches us that we should be united our country and should wipe out foreign influence,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

After Dauod Khan, Afghanistan witnessed 11 different rulers including Mawlawi Hebatullah Ahkundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate.

