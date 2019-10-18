Anniversary of Raziq’s death commemorated in Kabul and Kandahar

KABUL (TOLO News): The one-year anniversary of General Abdul Raziq’s assassination was formally observed at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul and at his tomb in Kandahar City.

President Ashraf Ghani, CE Abdullah Abdullah, and a number of Afghan officials and politicians attended the Kabul ceremony.

General Abdul Raziq died in a shooting on October 18, 2018, and the Taliban claimed responsibility.

In a speech on Friday, President Ghani said the country’s police academy would be named after General Abdul Raziq.

Ghani further remarked that achieving peace is the will of the people, and that working towards peace is one of the fundamental responsibilities of the government.

“Peace is the most important demand of the Afghan people and the most fundamental responsibility of the government. The Government of Afghanistan will lead this national process within the framework of national values and national interests, based on the will of the people, in a rational way” Ghani said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah emphasized unity and empathy among citizens.

“Our nation has reached a point where they will defeat the conspiracies of the enemy, whose aim is to divide the people,” said Abdullah.

“All the tribes in this land have sacrificed and are united,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, CE second deputy.

Participants in the ceremony described General Raziq as a “true patriot.”

Raziq’s body was laid to rest in Kandahar City.

Gen. Abdul Momin Hassankhail, head of the provincial National Directorate of Security (NDS), was killed in the shootout along with Raziq.

The provincial governor, Zalmai Wesa, and the commander of Maiwand 404 police zone, were wounded in the incident.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, Commander of US and NATO Forces in Afghanistan, was close by when Reziq’s was killed.