Annual Bilateral Consultation: USA-Mongolia deepening ties.

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs David R. Stilwell and Mongolia State Secretary Ankhbayar led the 2020 Annual Bilateral Consultation (ABC) on September 14.

This meeting was the first ABC since the announcement of the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Mongolia in July.

The US Secretary of State said that, this virtual event marks the strength of cooperation and shared values and is an opportunity to reaffirm concrete steps in bilateral relationship between both states.

He further added that, over the course of this year, our respective countries have increased cooperation in multi-lateral fora, including on UN leadership elections.

While talking about military and security cooperation, he said that, relationship between these states remains active, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.??

The United States and Mongolia are united in desire to boost trade and investment ties and have agreed to an additional upcoming dialogue to solidify the economic partnership.

The United States and Mongolia share a deep commitment to the democratic values enshrined in respective constitutions, such as human rights, religious freedom, and rule of law said the US State Department assistant Secretary.

He expressed his support for Mongolia in sphere of bilateral law enforcement cooperation, namely on border security and transnational crime.?

He added, United States is proud to have successfully trained more than 1,000 Mongolian law enforcement and security personnel in areas such as investigative techniques, contraband interdiction, and anti-money laundering.?

While explaining US-Mongolia educational cooperation he said that, Mongolia’s vast and active network of alumni of U.S. programs is a testament to common values and experiences.

He added that US is proud that so many alumni are leading members of Mongolia’s parliament, government, business community, and civil society. This indicates Mongolia’s progressive approach.

These initiatives show that the U.S.-Mongolia relationship has never been stronger.