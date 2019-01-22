Annual credentials distribution ceremony of Pak Navy’s Logistics Command held

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Annual credentials distribution ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s Logistics Command was held in Karachi on Tuesday.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice admiral Pakistan Navy said that the Logistics Command was very important in Pakistan Navy and it was performing its responsibilities in a befitting manner.

He said that with the induction of new vessels in the fleet of Pakistan Navy, the responsibilities of Logistics Command had enhanced.

Earlier, Commander Logistics Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq presented the annual performance of the Logistics Command in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the chief guest awarded the credentials and shields to the best performers of various fields.

On January 10, Japanese Navy ships arrived at Karachi port to take part in bilateral maritime self defence exercise with Pakistan Navy.

A special reception was arranged by Pakistan Navy to welcome Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships at Karachi Port, wherein senior officials of Pakistan Navy along with Japanese diplomats received the ship.

The Pakistan Navy and JMSDF share a history of cordial relations, “in this backdrop, JMSDF ship IKAZUCHI reached Karachi for two days port visit to take part Pre-AMAN activities,” the press release read.