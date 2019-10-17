Annual inflation at 1.2% in Sep: EU

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: The European Union saw inflation of 1.2% this September, the union’s statistical authority announced on Wednesday. Eurostat said the 28 member bloc’s annual inflation rate dropped from 2.2% in September 2018, while it was 1.4% in August. The lowest annual rates were seen in Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (with negative inflation of 0.5%), Portugal (0.3%), Greece, Spain, and Italy (all 0.2%).

The highest annual rates were seen in Romania (3.5%), Slovakia (3%), and Hungary (2.9%), it said. Meanwhile, the eurozone’s inflation rate was 0.8% in September, down from 2.1% in the same month last year. Since 2014, the lowest annual inflation rate in the EU was posted in January 2015 at minus 0.5% when prices were in fact dropping and the highest was seen in October 2018, at 2.3%. (AA)