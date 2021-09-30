Annual isolation. Sarkozy got a year in prison

Olga Gavrilova

A court in Paris sentenced the former French president to a year in prison. The politician was found guilty of illegally financing the 2012 presidential campaign. True, instead of a colony, Sarkozy will retire for a year’s self-isolation, and then retire.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy received a real term. He was sentenced to a year in prison for overspending on the 2012 election campaign. It is reported that the politician will serve his sentence at home under electronic surveillance.

The ex-president himself did not come to the announcement of the verdict, he is represented in court by a lawyer. According to investigators, Sarkozy’s campaign headquarters used fake meeting accounts organized by the PR agency Bygmalion to cover up the excess spending on the presidential campaign. 13 more defendants were involved in this case. Sarkozy was charged with illegal campaign finance. The ex-president himself denied his guilt. The prosecutor’s office demanded that he be sentenced to six months in prison, six months on probation and a € 3,750 fine. The defense asked to acquit him.

Earlier, other criminal cases were initiated against Sarkozy, in particular, the so-called “wiretapping case” of 2014. Together with the former president, charges were brought against his friend and lawyer Thierry Erzog and former assistant prosecutor general at the Court of Cassation Gilbert Azibert. The court acknowledged the fact that Sarkozy received assistance from Aziber in exchange for getting a post in Monaco. As a result, Sarkozy and Erzog were found guilty of “corrupting a representative of the judiciary” and “trading in influence.” All three received three years of imprisonment, of which two were suspended. By the way, this was the first case in the history of France when the former president of the country was personally present in court.

Other criminal cases are being investigated against Sarkozy. He is also accused of illegally receiving millions of euros from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 election campaign.

In general, the justice machine is running at full speed. Experts believe that now, after another real term, Sarkozy is unlikely to return to big politics before the presidential elections in 2022. At the same time, he still enjoys influence in the center-right Republicans party. But now, apparently, Sarkozy’s party members need to look for another candidate. But will there be enough time for its promotion?