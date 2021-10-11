ANO do they want? Czech Premier lost, but will still fight

Mikhail Sheinkman

Thanks to a sophisticated system of “ca-shing out” interest in mandates, ANO will have one more place than the winner. This means that it is Babis who will be entrusted by the president with the formation of the cabinet. But the prime minister, in fact, has no one to negotiate with.

Either there are fewer dissatisfied citizens in the Czech Republic. Either there were more people who were dissatisfied with him personally. But the “Action of Dissatisfied Citizens”, abbreviated as ANO, is the name of the political movement of Prime Minister Andrei Babish, in these elections it slightly depreciated – it fell to second place. Although it was believed that they would be able to resist. Even despite a slight drop in the rating. The abundance of the same type of competing parties, it seemed, would rip apart the protest electorate and allow the head of the Cabinet of Ministers to come out of this alteration triumphant.

But the three leading liberal forces nevertheless hit upon the idea of uniting in the “Together” coalition, picking up left-wing voters who were disappointed by the inconclusiveness of the communists and social democrats. And those, and others, by the way, for the first time in post-war history did not enter the Pa-rliament. In addition, the “Pa-ndora dossier”, which, am-ong others, revealed Babis’s secret offshore schemes when buying a castle in the French Riviera in 2009, although his “nuclear” asset did not alienate him (he gained the same 27 percent, which was shown by opinion polls before the appearance of revelations), but the mood of the doubters hit. The result is an offensive 0.6 lag.

However, thanks to the complex system of “cashing” interest in the mandates, ANO will receive 72 seats. Six less than it was, but the main thing is that it is one more than the victorious opponent. This means that the president will be the first to entrust Babiš with the formation of the cabinet. Milos Zeman warned in advance that he would give this right to the leader of an independent party, not their alliance. Another thing is that the prime minister, in fact, has no one to negotiate with. Liberals also came third to the finish line. Duet of the “Pirate Party” with the movement “Heads and Independents”. And they have practically agreed on parliamentary collaboration with the “Together” union. And this is 108 out of 200 places.

The remaining 20 belong to the Freedom and Direct Democracy party. But these are Eurosceptics so much that Babis himself will hardly risk getting involved with them. He, of course, will still cling and stall for time. There is experience, and a successful one. After the 2017 elections, they, to-gether with the president, kept the country without a full-fledged government for eight months. Zeman Babisha nominated, parliament rejected. Zeman nominated, parliament rejected. And so on until they pushed through. But now Zeman is not the same. And not there – immediately after the vo-te, they were urgently transferred from the residence to the hospital. Bad for him.

Babis, however, has another argument. He is still a $ 3 billion oligarch. Why not let some of them go to the political bargaining on the creation of a broad coalition? Moreover, they have something on which they may well agree. Liberals are also not noticed in friendly feelings towards Russia. So with their accession, if changes are possible in relations with Moscow, then I was making money. In the sense that Babish has deprived them of room to maneuver. Sharpened everything so that they can only slide along this inclined path.