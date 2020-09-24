Another Arab state to sign peace deal with Israel in ‘two or three days’, claims US envoy

Ishaq Khan

ISLAMABAD: Kelly Craft, US ambassador to the United Nations claimed that another Arab state will sign a peace deal with Israel within the next two or three days.

US envoy told this to Al Arabiya news outlet on Wednesday, she said that US trying to bring more Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel with the aim to ensure the peace in the Middle East.

Kelly Craft said that efforts of normalizing ties between the Arab states and Israel to counter Iranian regime activities in the region.

US envoy to UN further said that US would welcome Saudi Arabia for normalizing ties with the Israel and we are hoping the Kingdom to be next.

Craft said that US want to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East.

“I know others are going to be following,” she said.

Earlier on September 15, the two Arab states, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a full peace treaty with Israel in a ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

After the singing the peace treaty, President Trump declared it a historic day as two of the Arab states signed an accord to normalize ties with the Israel.

The only Arab states Israel previously had official ties with were Egypt and Jordan.

Trump added that he expected “seven or eight or nine” more countries to normalize ties with Israel, including Saudi Arabia.