Another blunder of Indian warmongers

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has informed the media that an unarmed supersonic projectile object detected by the Pakistan Air Force since its flight from the Indian side crashed on Pakistan’s soil near Mian Chunnu. According to DG ISPR, the high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory near Sirsa by the PAF Air Defence System in the evening on Wednesday, which suddenly maneuvered from its initial course and intruded into the Pakistani territory. The projectile ultimately fell near Mian Chunnu and damaged some civilian property. PAF reacted timely and initiated requisite tactical actions to tackle the situation. Pakistani authorities categorically mentioned that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani air space as well as human life and property on the ground. Pakistan strongly protested this flagrant violation and cautions against the recurrence of any such incident in the future. DG ISPR termed this phenomenon an utter disregard for aviation safety on the Indian side and urged the Indian side to explain whatever caused this incident to happen.

Modi-led BJP regime in New Delhi is actively pursuing its Hindutva agenda highly influenced by the extremist ideology of terror organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Both RSS and BJP aim at the creation of Akhand Bharat through the genocide of minorities and the use of force and conspiracies against the countries in the region. In the pursuit of the Akhand Bharat doctrine, India is not only involved in massive procurement of the latest military hardware across the world but also in manufacturing conventional and non-conventional weapons through local resources. Indian defense firms namely DRDO, ISRO, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, and others are working in satellite technology and are also engaged in manufacturing a wide variety of short, medium, and long-range ballistic missiles indigenously. However, India could not achieve excellence in missile technology and India’s missile test flights had failed several times during the past, resulting in worldwide criticism and humiliation of the Indian government at the international level. The latest incident of Pakistan’s air space violation by an unknown Indian air object is likely another example of India’s failed missile technology, which accidentally intruded into Pakistan’s territory and created great embarrassment for the Indian government. Although India tried to hide the incident, however, Pakistan showed a balanced response to the incidents instead of creating a war hysteria or political hype between the two countries. DG ISPR explained the incident in an appropriate professional manner without any warmongering and strongly protested the irresponsible conduct of the Indian government. General Babar Iftikhar genuinely questioned the capabilities of the Indian Scientist and Technical staff working on sensitive missile programs as well as the technology used by India. Pakistan also summoned Indian Charge d’affairs in Islamabad and conveyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the violation of its air space by an Indian supersonic projectile and stressed India for the explanation of the circumstances that led to the incident. Although Pakistan abstained from an escalation of the issue, hence it vowed to react forcefully to the recurrence of any such incident in the future. Presently, the entire nation is fully behind its armed forces in defeating any nefarious designs of the enemy against the country.

