Another Bollywood star Alia Bhatt tested positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, (the daughter of a very famed film-maker Mahesh Bhatt), a highly admired Bollywood actress and melodious singer has also contracted the disease of the moment, coronavirus.

She shared her corona positive news on her Instagram stories: “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.

I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.” Alia Bhatt shared the news with her fans. Alia’s success journey is on bloom right now.

The 28-year-old actress has an appealing list of films lined up. ‘Brahmastra’ is a lined-up project, in which Alia is working opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

However, Alia’s beloved Ranbir Kapoor was also tested positive for coronavirus last month but the good news is that he is doing absolutely fine now and has successfully defeated the effects of corona.

Another interesting fact which you might not know: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (one of Alia Bhatt’s projects) will release on 30th July. The renowned director was also tested positive for COVID-19 last month.