Another case of fake bank account surfaces in Karachi

KARACHI: Another case has surfaced over a suspected fake bank account in Karachi on which a credit card and loans had also been issued.

The victim named Shahid, who is a labourer in Korangi industrial area, claimed that a fake bank account was set up in his name and loans were issued from it.

Shahid said that received a call from the recovery department of the private bank that he has outstanding dues of over Rs700,000 and should pay them. He was shocked over the hefty amount and visited the bank’s head office where he was informed that his National Identity Card (NIC) was also attached and he would have to pay the owed amount.

Shahid maintained that he never opened a bank account. He recalled that a relative had received his signature several years ago on the pretext of securing a job for him and may be responsible for it.

“I came to know that there is credit card and loans issued. There was bank account on my name and a copy of the NIC was attached.

“I went to the bank head office and they told me that I had fulfilled all requirements and loans were issued and and I would have to pay them,” he said speaking to ARY News.

Shahid said he has filed a complaint with the bank’s head office and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and has been defrauded by being fraudulently issued loans on his name. He demanded that those involved in the scam should be immediately arrested.

The FIA is investigating with the bank’s fraud management department and had reportedly received the address of the man who defrauded him on the pretext of securing a job for him.

‘Billionaire’ cart vendor

In another incident of a fake bank account, last week a cart vendor selling falooda received the shock of his life when he founded out that he has more than two billion rupees in a bank account in his name.

Abdul Qadir, who lives in a small house in an impoverished neighbourhood in Orangi Town, never knew he had a bank account in his name, doesn’t know how to open a bank account, and had no knowledge of the huge amount of money deposited in an account in his name.

“I don’t know who opened this bank account in my name before FIA summoned me and told me that I have Rs2.25 billion in a bank account in my name, I told them I don’t even know who signed those documents in my name as I don’t even know English,” said Abdul Qadir.

The poor cart vendor said he once worked on a public call office and the owner demanded him to submit his NIC, which he suspected may have been used it to open the bank account.

With police security around his house, the cart vendor also told media that FIA officials interviewed him once and recorded a video of his house as evidence.

