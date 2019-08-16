Another case registered against KE over electrocution death

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Another case registered against K-Electric (KE) Administration on Friday over electrocution of a man to death, after which the number of FIRs registered in the recent days has climbed to seven.

The latest case was registered on the death of Umair Ahmed, resident of Kharadar Karachi, who died due to electrocution. An FIR under the sections 322 and 268 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered on behalf of victims brother against KE officials and others.

It must be noted that on Monday night, an FIR was registered against the KE top management over the electrocution of three friends in the Defence area during the recent rain spell.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the death toll rises up to 30 in two weeks which is to be blamed for K-Electric administration for not making pre-rain measures as the electricity poles became the net of deaths.

The casualties have not only brought ire of the Karachiites but also the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah which slammed the sole power supply company to improve its system instead of suspending electricity.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which continued for three days had created a critical situation in Karachi. The most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.