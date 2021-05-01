Another celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari get engaged

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Another celebrity couple set to become life partners as Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari Saturday announced their engagement in separate Instagram posts.

Saboor Aly announced the happy news on social media with a picture from the ceremony.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person,” she posted.

Saboor donned a light pink chikankari outfit with minimal makeup, Ali complimented her look with a white self-embroidered kurta. The duo both wore flower garlands for the festive occasion.

Ali Ansari, who also shared a picture on his social media, was overwhelmed with joy.

“Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy,” he posted, accompanied by a verse from the Holy Quran. “And of everything, we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember. (Qur’an 51:49)

“From this day forward you should not walk alone,” he added.