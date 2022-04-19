Another court case lodged against Joseph Gabby of teen brand Justice Clothing and Mayuresh of Commission Junction



F.P Report

Arlington, VA: Another civil court case has been lodged against Joseph Gabby, CEO of teen brand Justice Clothing and Mayuresh, CEO of affiliate platform Commission Junction. The case has been lodged in District Court Arlington Virginia.



Case Number GV22001187 has been lodged by Muhammad Jalil Afridi, CEO of The Frontier Post LLC in Virginia. According to Mr Afridi, the above mentioned companies owe him thousand of dollars in lieu of commission earned through selling Justice clothes. It is pertinent to mention here that so far Mr Afridi has lodged five cases against Mayuresh of Commission Junction.

