Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Professor of Medicine Dr Zia Ullah, Head of Department of Medicine and Allied, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore Monday passed away due to coronavirus.

Professor Zia, who was also highly reputable consultant at National Hospital Defence Lahore has lost his battle against COVID-19 Monday at the National Hospital, where he had been admitted for the treatment.

The second wave of coronavirus is getting momentum in the country with an average of 46 deaths per day being reported, according to NCOC.

Punjab has become the province with the most virus deaths so far in the country since the emergence of the deadly disease in the country.