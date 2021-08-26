Another doctor loses battle to coronavirus in KP

F.P. report

PESHAWAR: Another doctor lost his life to the coronavirus pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, taking the number of doctors dying from the virus in the province to 70.

Professor Dr. Zahir Shah, the latest victim of the pandemic, was the former chief executive of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and had retired as a professor of Community Medicine at Khyber Medical College, Peshawar.

According to the statement issued by Provincial Doctors’ Association, Dr. Shah was admitted to the corona ward of Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The statement further says that with one more death, the total number of medical and paramedical staff dying from the coronavirus in the province has now reached 108.

As per the statement, family members of the doctors and paramedics losing the battle against the virus are still deprived of the monetary compensation under the ‘Shuhada Package’ announced by the KP government in April last year.

Funeral prayers for the deceased doctor will be offered today at Eidgah Road, Faqirabad, Peshawar.