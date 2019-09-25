Another Indian MiG 21 crashes in Madhya Pradesh

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Another Indian Air Force aircraft MiG 21 crashed in Gwaliyar, Madhya Pardesh on Thursday.

According to local media reports, both the pilots of the MiG 21 trainer aircraft including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely in the crash which took place in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Crashes involving fighter planes are not uncommon in India which is in the midst of upgrading its Soviet-era military.

Most of the accidents involve the MiGs that India bought decades ago from the Soviet Union, earning it the unflattering “flying coffin” tag.

Last July, the pilot of an MiG-21 jet died after the fighter jet crashed in northern Himachal Pradesh state.

India is investing billions of dollars in modernizing its air force.

New Delhi has signed a contract to purchase 36 Dassault Rafale fighters from France for $8.8 billion.