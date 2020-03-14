Another Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth identified as Mudassir Ahmed Butt during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of the district.

In a statement in Srinagar today, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum General Secretary, Advocate Asif Ahmed Baba strongly condemned the Indian authorities for their inhuman behaviour with illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Yesterday, Assistant Secretary of the United States (US) State Department for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert A. Destro expressed his concern over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The report carries details of the human rights violations committed in the Indian-held Kashmir, said the State Department official on the release of Human Rights Report 2019.

He said that they had raised the matter of internet shutdown in the valley with the Indian authorities and the country should stop serious human rights violations in the territory.