Another lawmaker Muneera Yameen Satti dies of coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly Muneera Yameen Satti breathed her last on Thursday due to the coronavirus.

According to Punjab Assembly sources, MPA Muneera Yameen Hashmi contracted Covid-19 several days ago and was under treatment at CMH Rawalpindi.

She battled the deadly virus for many days but breathed her last on Thursday. She was the daughter of former provincial minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yameen. Also on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar recovered from coronavirus. The test result for coronavirus of Punjab chief minister has returned negative. The chief minister’s focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, tweeted:

CM Punjab @UsmanAKBuzdar has recovered from #COVID19 and tested negative in latest test. He is in self-isolation for last 2 weeks and was conducting official business remotely!” Buzdar remained in self-isolation for 15 days after his coronavirus test result turned positive on December 21, 2020.

Buzdar went into isolation after the emergence of symptoms of coronavirus that surfaced after he attended the wedding ceremony of a senior bureaucrat’s son in Lahore, where people remained busy in taking selfies with the Punjab chief minister. The doctors had advised him a complete rest, however, he continued to perform his duties during his period of isolation.