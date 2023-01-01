Another leader Murad Raas announces to quit PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PTI leader Murad Raas on Friday announced quitting the party as well as forming a group of like-minded people.

Addressing a presser, he said May 9 attacks were highly condemnable, adding that it was never in plans. “I don’t know how things reached this point,” he added.

He went on to say that more PTI leaders would follow suit in the coming days, adding that sometime one had to take two steps back to move forward. “We joined the party to improve the situation of the country,” he added.

We never thought we would be doing so, he said, adding that he joined the PTI 15 years ago when no one knew about it after relinquishibg his American citizenship. “We did whatever was in our capacity,” he added.

He said they believed in democracy and vote, adding that they did not support over-agitation. “No one wants a fight with the institutions,” he added. Differences with others, he said, could be resolved by negotiations.

He went o to say that fight could not improve people’s lives, adding that advisors to PTI chief Imran Khan, after he shifted to Lahore, brought matters to this point. “Every advisor’s value must be assessed before acting upon advice,” he added.

He continued by saying that he thanked his voters and friends who supported him, adding that it was very difficult time for him. “My ministry is the second largest portfolio after the army,” he added.

Earlier, PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen hinted at establishing a new political party.

Sources familiar with the matterbdisclosed that Mr Tareen would assume the role of the party’s patron-in-chief, with several prominent dissident leaders of PTI, including Aleem Khan, joining his ranks.

Reports suggest that Mr Tareen and his like-minded associates undertook initial preparations, while a party secretariat was established in Lahore.