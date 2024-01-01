Another massive hike in gas tariff on the cards

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has put forth a recommendation for yet another substantial increase in gas prices, this time by a staggering 41%.

Sources within the Ministry of Petroleum said that the proposal is expected to receive government approval, paving the way for the hike to take effect from next month. This move comes on the heels of a jaw-dropping 400% increase in gas prices implemented by OGRA in the past year. The sudden surge in costs has left consumers grappling with the economic repercussions, prompting concerns and debates across various sectors.

The new tariff structure, which took effect from November, introduces a categorisation of domestic consumers into two distinct groups: non-protected and protected. Non-protected consumers are those who have an average gas consumption of 91 cubic meters or more during the four-month period from November to February.

On the other hand, those using less than 90 cubic meters fall under the protected category. The implications of this categorization are expected to impact households differently, with non-protected consumers likely to bear the brunt of the proposed 41% price hike.