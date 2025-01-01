Another migrant boat capsizes near Libya; Pakistanis aboard

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Another migrant boat has capsized near the coast of Libya, with Pakistani nationals reportedly among the passengers, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Authorities are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

The spokesperson further stated that the Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli has been informed about the boat accident. The vessel, which overturned near Marsah Della port in Zawiya city, was carrying 65 passengers. Reports indicate that some of the passengers were Pakistani nationals.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit. The Foreign Office has also provided contact numbers for assistance and inquiries.

Pakistani Embassy in Tripoli can be reached via WhatsApp at +923052185882 and through its mobile number +00218913870577.