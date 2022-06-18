British Interior Minister Priti Patel has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

According to the British home office, Assange’s extradition had now been approved but he can appeal the decision. Previously, a Westminster Magistrates had ruled that the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks to the American authorities would be illegal because Assange suffers from a clinical depression and likely to commit suicide if he ends up in an American prison.

However, the court’s verdict was overturned on an appeal after the United States submitted a package of assurances, including a pledge that he could be transferred to Australia to serve any sentence.

Julean Assange, Wikileaks’s founder, an Australian Journalist and longstanding rival of American deep state has successfully escaped American attempts to bring him to the United States for court trial and punishment to demonstrate to the world about America’s unlimited power and access to the world. Julian Assange foiled American attempts to take him into custody with the help of the Swedish government, while Ecuadorian assistance and the British judicial system was a great relief for him during the time of distress.

The United States government got success in pacifying the British adjudicators through a series of honey coated measures including the submission of guarantees regarding Assange’s health.

According to experts, the UK government had paved the path for the extradition of Wikileaks founder on the request of US authorities through the saga of guarantees which do not have any legal status in the judicial system and is similar to handing over a lamb to the wolf with a request not to harm that.

The media organizations and human rights activists across the world have condemned the action of the British government but influential never bother the divine spirit. In fact, the British Home Secretary has used Asian wisdom to appease the Biden administration and cheated the British judiciary on the promise of security of the accused. Afterall, the public has to pay for the sin of their leaders.