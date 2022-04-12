Another Niazi faces no-confidence motion

MUZAFFARABAD (NNI): After Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), now no-confidence motion has also been submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

The motion, submitted on Tuesday by Tanveer Ilyas group of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), bears the signatures of 25 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as a candidate for the seat of prime minister. In its reaction, the PPP AJK said that they along with PML-N will table their own no-confidence motion against Abdul Qayyum Niazi. PPP AJI Central Deputy Information Secretary Shaukat Javed Mir said the PTI has itself expressed no-confidence against its own government. “We will out this government which was imposed on us through rigging,” he added. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was sworn in as the 13th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in August 2021.

Mr Niazi, one among the 13 children of food inspector Fazal Dad from three wives, was born in Darra Sher Khan, a village in Battal sector.

He contested his first election in 1982, at the age of 23, and became the youngest district councillor in his Poonch district.

His family was associated with the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (MC), a long-time ruling party in AJK. Niazi himself had contested the first election to the assembly in 2001 as an independent candidate after the MC granted its ticket to someone else.

He could not succeed then, but five years later he had emerged victorious on an MC ticket from the same constituency and held the ministerial berths in Sardar Attique-led government.