Another Pakistani airline accelerates preparations for flights to UK

ISLAMABAD: Airblue has submitted a written application to the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate flights to the UK, sources said.

The airline was planning to operate flights between Islamabad and Manchester from August.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) submitted an earlier application for flights to the UK and, along with Airblue, awaits permission from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority to commence operations.

Earlier, few days back, the United Kingdom has officially removed Pakistan from its air safety list, paving the way for Pakistani airlines to resume operations in British airspace after a five-year ban.

The development has sparked a wave of relief and optimism among aviation authorities, passengers, and Pakistani communities abroad.

The announcement was made by the British High Commission in Islamabad, where High Commissioner Jane Marriott praised the collaborative efforts of aviation experts from both countries. “I look forward to traveling with Pakistani airlines,” she said.

Following the UK’s decision, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has swiftly initiated preparations to resume direct flights to the UK. In the first phase, PIA will operate three weekly flights to Manchester using Boeing 777 aircraft.