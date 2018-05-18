Another PML-N MNA join  PTI

F.P.Report

LAHORE: Another sitting lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday, along with two former legislators.

PML-N member of the National Assembly Jaffar Leghari announce and join PTI after meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan at Lahore.

Former MNA Dr Meena Leghari and ex-senator Mohsin Leghari followed MNA Jafar Laghari in joining Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In April, eight lawmakers announced quitting the ruling PML-N and later joined the PTI.

Those deserting the ruling party included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

On April 8, Ramesh Kumar, PML-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat join Imran Khan-led PTI.

Kumar was elected as a member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in General Elections 2013.

