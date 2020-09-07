Another polio case reported in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Another polio case has been reported in Balochistan on Monday, local news channel reported.

According to well-informed sources within the health department, the case was reported in district Pashin of Balochistan, where a 15-month old baby girl was confirmed battling with the crippling disease.

With the latest detection of poliovirus case in Balochistan, the number in the province so far this year has reached to 18, while national tally has jumped to 69.

The samples of the infected child were taken on August 20.

Last week, a new case of poliovirus was detected in Balochistan. The 34-month-old boy had been detected infected with the poliovirus in Pashin’s Union Council, Ali Zai.