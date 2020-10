Monitoring Desk

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – One more polio case has been reported in Jatoi, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh in Punjab province, on Friday where a child was found positive for the disease, Dunya News reported.

With the new case, the number of polio cases in Punjab in the current year has reached 13.

Despite the polio campaigns and government efforts, polio is not being eradicated from Pakistan whereas it has been globally eliminated except Pakistan and Afghanistan.

