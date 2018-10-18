Another singer Shweta Pandit accused musician Anu Malik of harassment

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After Sona’s allegations, singer Shweta Pandit has also come forth alleging Anu Malik of sexual misconduct in a Twitter post where she called him a ‘pedophile’ and ‘sexual predator’.

Shweta narrating the entire incident that took place in 2001 when she was just 15 years old said Anu Malik had approached her asking for a sexual favour.

“It has taken a lot in me to open up this wound again and speak up against this pedophile and sexual predator. It was the year 2000 when i was launched as a lead singer with #Mohabbatein (was the youngest singer back then in the Indian music industry) and was trying to get other good songs to follow up with the success of that soundtrack and the outstanding welcome it gave me in the music industry. I got a call from Anu Malik’s then manager (Mustafa) to come to #empirestudio in andheri sometime in mid 2001. I was thrilled like any singer would be. I used to admire his music and practice his songs for hours and look upto him back then! He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film Awara Pagal Deewana, when my mother and i walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there.”

She added, “He asked me to sing something without any music as he wanted to hear my voice. I remember i sang the title song of har dil jo pyar karega as a voice test for this man. I sang it well so he said, “ill give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now” He then smiled, what id recall the most evil grin ive seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15years old then, still in school. Can anyone even imagine what it felt that moment? It felt like someone had just stabbed me in my stomach. I referred to this man as “Anu uncle”, he knew my entire family for decades and knew us as a respected gharana of musicians for generations who have given our entire lives dedicated to music for 4 generations.”

Sona, who was the first one to accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment, in response to Shweta’s tweet, lent support to her for speaking up.

“That so many people trolled me for my #AnuMalik #TimesUp story scoffing because they think calling me ‘Maal’ or calling up at odd hours doesn’t constitute as sexual harassment. Please note, you don’t know Sh*t. Predators do much worse when they get a chance because of people like you,” she added.

Anu Malik, when approached for a comment on the allegation levelled against him by Shweta, said, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.”

