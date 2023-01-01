Another six miscreants handed over to military courts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another six miscreants involved in May 9 violence have been handed over to the military courts for their trial, on Monday.

According to sources, the number of miscreants shifted to the military court for trial has now risen to 22.

Police said the cases were transferred to the military courts after gathering solid evidence during investigation.

The handover to military courts was made possible through anti-terrorism court.

Police said these miscreants were involved in vandalism at Jinnah House and other military installations.

The police further said role of more miscreants in May 9 violence is being probed.