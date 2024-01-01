Anoushay Ashraf ties the knot in intimate ceremony

LAHORE (Web Desk) : Popular Pakistani actor and model Anoushay Ashraf has recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony.

It appears from the pictures uploaded on social media that her Nikkah took place online where her relatives and family friends participated via video call.

One of the pictures shows Ashraf signing the Nikkah document and looks elated for getting married after she was asked by unlimited times by the fans.

she also shared the picture of her husband on the social media platform whose name is Shahab Raza Mirza.