ANP accuses govt of using state machinery for polls

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party spokesperson, MPA Samar Haroon Bilour on Tuesday strongly criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was violating election code of conduct by utilizing provincial resources for by-elections in the province.

Talking to APP, she said that PTI government realizing it’s weak position and losing popularity in by-elections on all 4 National Assembly seats had now resorted to using government machinery to ensure public presence in the rallies. She said that Chief Minister’s helicopter was being used for election rallies in KP.

She said PTI public rally in NA-24 was a total failure as people of Charssadda had totally rejected negative politics of Imran Khan.

Samar Bilour said that despite spending lavishly and utilizing government resources, the provincial government miserably failed to attract masses to their rallies.

She said that KP government was utilizing all energies on arranging public rallies for PTI Chairman Imran Khan instead of helping out flood affectees in this difficult times.

She said that Imran Khan’s controversial and irresponsible statements was a threat to national unity and damaging reputation of the prestige of state institutions.

Bilour criticized Imran for using slang and indecent language against national leaders which was not a political culture of the country.

Samar Bilour said that people of KP had understood the hypocrisy of Imran Khan and would reject him in the by-polls. (APP)