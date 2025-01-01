ANP chief sends Rs100m defamation notice to PTI MPA

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan, has issued a defamation notice to Provincial Assembly member Shafi Jan, demanding Rs100 million in damages.

The notice, sent through Advocate Tariq Afghan, alleges that Shafi Jan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA, made baseless and serious accusations during his speech on the floor of the Provincial Assembly on August 22. In his remarks, Jan accused Wali of “taking dollars over the heads of Pashtuns.”

Furthermore, Jan shared the video of his speech on his personal Facebook page, further amplifying the alleged defamation.

The notice states that such unfounded allegations have caused significant distress to Asfandyar Wali Khan. It also references a similar incident involving former PTI provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, who reportedly failed to substantiate his claims and was ruled against in court.

The notice demands that Shafi Jan issue a public apology and delete the video from his Facebook page within 15 days. If he fails to comply, legal action will be pursued under relevant laws.