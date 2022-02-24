ANP claims victory on all seats in Dir

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’ recent visit to Russia a failure, saying he was not given due protocol.

He was addressing a party gathering at Timergara during which the district president of Insaf Lawyers’ Forum Mian Gul Wajeeh ud Din, JI’s Mian Gul Wazir, district president of Barbers association and dozens more from the PTI, PPP, JI and PML N announced to join the ANP on the occasion.

The function was also addressed by the ANP senior vice president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, district president MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, tehsil chairman candidates Malik Sajjad Khan, Muhammad Ayub Khan, district president Malgari Wakeelan Syed Bahadar, Timergara bar president Shah Faisal and others.

Mian Iftikhar slammed the present government and said that the present government had drowned the country’s fleet. He alleged the PTI government wanted to steal the second phase of local bodies’ polls with the help of bureaucracy and government machinery.

About the political situation in the country he said the government had lost trust not only in masses but also in the establishment. He said that fresh elections in the country would be held soon if the opposition no-confidence move succeeded.

“The next one month is more important in the country,” Mian Iftikhar said, adding that unity of all opposition parties was required for a successful move against the government. He said the results of the first phase of LB polls were not satisfactory for the ANP. He asked the party workers to reach out to every voter, mosque, hujra and launch a door to door campaign ahead of the LB polls. He urged the people to support those who follow non-violence policy of Bacha Khan in the country. He said that an atmosphere of mistrust had been created between the establishment and the government due to the later non-serious attitude and any change could take place in the country at any time.

The ANP leader said that acts of terrorism and lawlessness were rising in parts of the country and asked the people not to vote for those parties which were supporting terrorism. He said the historic inflation had broken the back of poor people in the country. He said that prices of petroleum products would further increase as the rulers had no care of the masses. The ANP leader asked the party workers to make complete preparations for the LB polls, train the party polling agents especially women voters in the district.