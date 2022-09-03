ANP commits to help flood’s victims

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Senior vice president Awami National Party Ameer and former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haider Khan Hoti claimed that all possible means shall be utilized to provide relief flood-affected people along to help in rehabilitation.

Former CM was talking to media-persons on the occasion of sending five trucks loaded with different commodities and items of daily life for the flood-hit people. Mr. Haider Khan Hoti was accompanied by MPA Shahida Waheed Khan Hoti, ANP district president Imran Mandoori, Salar of Khudai Khidmatgar Abdul Aziz Khan and other party prominent leaders.

Hoti said that it was need of the hour to mobilize all political parties, non-political organizations and social bodies to work to-gather for rehabilitations restoration of flood-affected people. He was of the view that it was not time of politics rather politics should be set aside and only focus should be given to help of affected people.

ANP leader lauded the efforts of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who tried to mobilize the international community for urgent help of flood-hit people. He termed this act of Mr. Bilawal Bhutto as wise and reasonable. He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for his non-serous acts.

He blamed that Imran Khan was doing politics on the name of flood-affected people, adding that the PTI chairman was doing efforts only to come into power.

He reminded that before joining to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party, the former finance minister Shuakat Thareen was a serious and sober person as he played very vital role in NFC award but had loosed his conscious after coming into PTI. He alleged that the leaked audio of Shuakat Tareen and provincial finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab could be threats to security of Pakistan.