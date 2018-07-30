ANP decides to join BAP collation government in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) and newly elected member of Balochistan Assembly, Asghar Khan Achakzai has said that party leadership has given a green signal to make alliance in Balochistan in the better interest of the people of Balochistan.

This he announced in the Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) office at Quetta. He said that he is quite sure that coalition government in Balochistan in BAP leadership will work for the legitimate rights of Balochistan and adding that it will remove the backwardness of the province.

On the occasion, BAP president Jam Kamal claimed that independent candidates are also willing to join the party and efforts are underway to contact other parties to form the Balochistan government.

Advertisements