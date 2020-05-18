ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour diagnosed with coronavirus

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former minister has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, according to Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour.

She said the ANP leader has self-isolated himself at his house.

Earlier, on May 14, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Talking to journalists, Ghulam Murtaza said, “As I started showing symptoms, I got tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive today.”

The minister maintained that he was in self isolation at his home.