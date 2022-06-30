ANP mulling over to quit unity govt in Centre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another coalition partner of the unity government in the Centre led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Awami National Party (ANP), is mulling over to part ways with the coalition government.

The decision was made in a meeting of the ANP chaired by Aimal Wali Khan where party leaders suggested to quit to the federal government after none of the promises made to them before the vote of no-confidence is fulfilled. “Aimal Wali Khan has summoned a meeting of central leadership after Eid to make a final decision in this regard,” they said, adding the party leaders have given authority to the ANP President to decide on the matter.

The sources within ANP said that neither promises made with them are being fulfilled nor the government was taking them into confidence over decisions made by them. On June 27, The Awami National Party (ANP), which is part of the ruling coalition, warned the government of taking ‘bitter’ decisions if it failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

In a statement, ANP central senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti warned that if the government fails to fulfill its responsibilities, the party will have to take ‘bitter’ decisions. “We joined hands with the ruling coalition to save the lives of the citizens from the selected regime,” he said, adding that the incumbent government must now take the responsibility.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti further said that the government should take immediate steps to stabilise the economy and provide relief to the people. “We will not support a government that cannot serve the people. The ANP does not need a ministry or position to serve the people,” he added. The ANP leader added that if the government was serious in resolving the problems of the people, then the sacrifice should start from the parliament. “The government should stop taking perks and privileges amid the economic conditions if it is serious in steering country out of crisis,” he added.

