ANP welcomes Pak role for Afghan peace: Iftikhar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Central Secretary General ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that his party welcomed positive initiatives made by the Pakistan government for establishment of peace in war ravaged country Afghanistan.

He was addressing Grand Nite Function under the auspices of Pukhtoon Students Federation (PSF) at Islamabad.

The government of Pakistan, he said must take the Afghan government on board for furthering the peace process in that country.

Peace talks sans Afghan government would be meaningless, he said adding, for the establishment of durable and lasting peace, the presence of Afghan Government’s reps at every forum was a must.

Pakistan, he said should avoid becoming party into the conflict as US’s request to Pakistan for arranging dialogues with taliban was a delicate matter and the Government of Pakistan should take every step with extreme care.

The ANP leader called for impartial and transparent accountability system and suggested that the government should start it with its own cronies.

The ANP he said would foil every design against democracy and added that any move to destabilize the government through undemocratic manner would be frustrated with full might.

The ANP leader said that PSF was created in 1968 during the martial law regime of Ayub Khan. The PSF played its role despite all odds and difficulties and promoted the philosophy of non violence of Bacha Khan.