ANP’s Samar Bilour takes oath as MPA

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The newly elected six members of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly, who emerged victorious in by-polls, took oath on Tuesday.

According to details, Samar Haroon Bilour, the widow of martyred Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, is also won PK-78 by-polls and she also took oath on Tuesday along with other members.

Samar Haroon Bilour is the first woman in 16 years to have won a general seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The last time a woman who won a seat through direct elections was Ghazala Habib Tanoli, a female MPA elected on the ticket of the then Pakistan People’s Party-Sherpao, now renamed as Qaumi Watan Party.

Before that Begum Nasim Wali Khan, the widow of great Pakhtun nationalist leader Abdul Wali Khan, remained opposition leader in the then NWFP Assembly after being elected as MPA in the 1997 general election.

Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur, son of former K-P minister Ikramullah Gandapur, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s son Ibrahim Khattak and brother Liaquat Khattak were also among who took the oath.

Aqibullah, a former member of the National Assembly and brother of NA speaker Asad Qaiser is also among the new MPAs. Another two newly-elected MPAs could not reach the assembly to take oath.

