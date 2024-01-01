ANSA aigns equipment purchase contracts— to enhance lab standards

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) announced that it has signed contracts for six projects to purchase equipment for the development of its central laboratories with a company.

Officials of the authority said the value of this equipment to be more than 198 million Afghanis.

Mohammad Asif Qanet, the technical deputy of the National Standards Authority, said that with the activation of this equipment, quality in the central laboratories of this authority will be controlled, and the results of national standards will be obtained more transparently and quickly.

Mohammad Asif Qanet said: “This authority has always been thinking of expanding its laboratories and providing services according to international standards. Based on this contract, in addition to acquiring new devices, the new company also has the responsibility of installing and calibrating them.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that the activation of more equipment is effective in standardizing the country’s manufactured and imported goods.

“Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to bring other devices to the laboratories, considering norms and standards is a very good thing, and you see that the same standards that have been considered also slightly improve the air,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the board of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Some traders also believe that standardization in the country, in addition to having a positive impact on the environment and citizens’ health, will also be beneficial for the country’s economic growth.

“To whatever extent the devices are more modern and standardized, the activities of norms and standards can also be managed in a standardized manner,” said Abdul Zohoor, an economic analyst.

This is while the National Standards Authority announced the return of 61 oil tankers two days ago after quality assurance, back to Iran through the Nimroz port.