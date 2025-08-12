Antarctica not arena for bloc confrontation

Australia’s ABC News claimed on Sunday that the United States administration’s funding cuts to science programs in Antarctica “could create a void for China and Russia to fill”, which should be a cause of concern for Canberra.

To interpret China’s normal scientific activities in Antarctica as a “threat” to Australia’s national interest reflects a misguided and narrow mindset that ignores international law. It also brings to light the political bias and selfishness harbored by some in Australia who regard Antarctica as their country’s own backyard.

In contrast to China’s growing scientific footprint in Antarctica, the US, the traditional leader in Antarctic diplomacy and research, has significantly reduced funding for both Antarctica’s largest research and logistics station, McMurdo, and the National Science Foundation which funds US research in Antarctica.

China now has five research stations on the continent, with the latest outpost, Qinling, officially opened and put into operation in February last year. The country has also, for the first time, overtaken the US in the number of research papers on Antarctica published in the past year.

China’s increasing presence and contributions in the region, consistent with its status as a consultative party to the Antarctic Treaty, are conducted strictly in accordance with the Antarctic Treaty System and should be recognized as being an important international public good. These efforts enhance humanity’s scientific understanding of the remote southernmost continent and promote peaceful cooperation on and sustainable development of Antarctica.

The country’s upgraded infrastructure construction on the continent is not only a practical necessity for conducting research in one of the world’s harshest environments, but also “provides a platform for China’s cooperation with other countries in scientific exploration, promoting peace and sustainable development in Antarctica”, as a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on the opening of Qinling.

To understand how absurd the Antarctica-related anti-China rhetoric is, it is essential to have a look at the framework governing Antarctica, namely the Antarctic Treaty. The treaty was established in 1959 and entered into force in 1961. It designates the continent as a zone of peace and science while prohibiting military activity, mineral mining and nuclear tests. It emphasizes scientific research and international cooperation, a common-good spirit that has largely been upheld by all its signatories.

The Antarctic Treaty sets out the governance mechanism for Antarctica and provides a system framework for the protection of the continent. The robust governance structure ensures that any nation’s activities, including China’s, are subject to international scrutiny and regulation.

Yet despite that, efforts at denigrating China and describing it as a “threat” to the region have never ceased. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank, falsely warned during Qinling’s construction that the facility, with a satellite ground station, will have inherent dual-use capabilities, a worry that ABC News raised again in its latest report. What they intentionally ignored is that the US already exercised its right of inspection under the treaty to examine Qinling in 2020, and its inspectors found no evidence of militarization.

The intentional portrayal of China as a unilateral actor in Antarctica overlooks the collaborative nature of scientific research on the continent. Chinese scientists frequently participate in joint research projects with scientists from other countries, including Australia. This cooperation is facilitated by groups such as the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs, which promotes international scientific collaboration and data sharing. Over the past 40 years, China has become a key driving force in Antarctic scientific exploration.

The notion of a “Chinese threat” in Antarctica is ill-conceived and ill-intentioned. It not only distorts facts, but distracts public attention from more pressing global issues such as climate change, which poses a genuine threat to the continent’s fragile ecosystem and our planet as a whole.

All countries involved must keep vigilance against moves that seek to turn Antarctica into another front of bloc confrontation based on ideology. The international community should work to ensure that Antarctica remains a continent of peace and science, benefiting all of humanity. China is willing to work with all parties to compose a new chapter of Antarctic research and protection.