Anti-government movement: Meeting of opposition’s Rahbar Committee underway

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of Opposition parties Rehbar Committee is underway in Islamabad, to chalk out the strategy for chairman Senate’s removal, on Friday.

According to reports, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Akram Khan Durrani is chairing the meeting.

The Rahbar Committee which comprises 11 members of the opposition is mulling over anti-government movement and other issues during the meeting.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is being represented by former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and Ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi whereas, from PPP, Nayyar Bukhari and Yousaf Raza Gillani are taking part in the meeting.

National Party’s Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Kakar, Qaumi Watan Party’s Hashim Babar, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar, Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle-e-Hadees’s Shafiq Pasrori and Owais Noorani from Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan are also attending the meeting.

Sources said that PPP will propose former prime minister Gillani’s name upfront for Rehbar Committee’s convener ship whereas PML-N will propose Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name.

Earlier on June 26, the opposition’s all parties conference (APC) had witnessed serious disagreement among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.