Anti-Indian hate surges on X platform following appointments

A recent report by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH) reveals a significant increase in anti-Indian racism and xenophobia on X (formerly Twitter).

This uptick coincides with the appointments of Indian-origin technologist Sriram Krishnan as an adviser to the incoming Trump administration on Artificial Intelligence and Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments on American “mediocrity.”

Key Findings:

• Widespread Reach: CSOH analyzed 128 posts targeting Indians within Western contexts, amassing approximately 138.54 million views as of January 3, 2025. Notably, 36 posts exceeded one million views, with a third alleging that Indians pose a demographic threat to white America.

• X Premium Subscribers: Of the 85 accounts identified, 64 are subscribed to X Premium, displaying blue badges on their profiles.

• Policy Violations: The analyzed posts contravene X’s Hateful Conduct policies, featuring incitement, slurs, tropes, and dehumanizing language. Despite this, 125 posts remain active; only one account has been suspended.

• Broad Targeting: The attacks extend beyond Hindus of Indian or American origin, affecting all individuals perceived to be of Indian descent, including members of the Sikh community.

Recommendations:

• Recognize Racial Slurs: X should update its hate speech policies to include emerging anti-Indian and South Asian slurs, ensuring consistent enforcement.

• Refine Definitions: A nuanced understanding of racialized terminology is essential for effective content moderation.

• Establish Advisory Council: Reinstating a council to monitor online hate and provide actionable recommendations is crucial.

• Engage External Stakeholders: Proactive collaboration with scholars, activists, and community leaders can help address hate speech trends.

• Utilize Community Notes: Leveraging features like Community Notes can provide context and counteract misinformation related to immigrants and temporary workers.

The report underscores the need for X to take immediate and comprehensive actions to curb the amplification of racism and xenophobia on its platform.