Anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot

SIALKOT (APP): A five-day national anti-polio drive has been launched in Sialkot district.

As many as 762,462 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio and given vitamin-A capsules.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said this while inaugurating the national anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine and vitamin-A drops to newborns at Muradpur Primary Healthcare Centre.

She said to make the campaign a success, 1,941 mobile teams would go door to door, 133 teams in rural and primary healthcare centres and hospitals, 69 roaming and transit teams would be on duty to vaccinate children at lorry adda, squares, intersections and important markets.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Afzal Bhalli, CEO Dr. Wasim Mirza, Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Dr. Shehzad Iqbal and Dr. Shiraz were also present.

Dr. Afzal Bhalli said that 129 union council monitoring officers and 372 area in-charges would be on duty to ensure quality in this campaign.

The campaign will also cover 12,059 children in the high-risk mobile population, who live in Sialkot district with gypsies, refugees, brick-kilns and seasonal migrants, he added.

