F.P. Report

KARACHI: A seven-day anti-polio campaign has begun across Sindh including the provincial capital, Karachi, on Saturday.

The Health Department of Sindh said 9,255,925 children will be administered anti-polio drops in the campaign which will continue till August 21.

Furthermore, 8,300,000 minors from six months to five years will also be administered Vitamin A drops.