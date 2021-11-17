Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021 smoothly sails through Parliament

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Joint Sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021 aimed to curb increasing rape incidents in the country with score of amendments proposed by parliamentary secretary for law and justice Maleeka Bokhari

Under the bill, special court would be established for speedy trial of the cases.

Under this law, special court, anti-rape crises cell, and special committee would be set up to hear rape cases and registered complaints. Legal assistance to the victims on a pro bono basis would also be provided. Meanwhile, enlistment of independent support advisers, to provide support to the victims is also part of the bill.

Joint sitting clears Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 20-2021: The Joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 20-2021 aimed at avoiding misuse of money in any illegal activities like terrorism, sectarianism, money laundering, discord, distortion or the activities declared illegal by any national or international law. The bill was moved by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Charities in a welfare society perform a pivotal role in uplifting the poor and needy people which are made with an object to get religious piousness as well as to serve the deserving human beings in order to enable them to become equally good citizens.

The confidence and trust of the charity makers require utilization of their financial resources endowed for the purpose, in accord with their religious commands as well as the internationally recognized principles of humanity to the effect.

So, it becomes necessary to make effective provisions for registration, administration regulation and facilitation of the charities so as not only to encourage the resourceful people who endow their sources for the welfare of mankind but also ensure the receipt, registration, administrator, regulation and utilization of the charities just for the purposes of human uplift.

It is also necessary that the charities may not be misused in any illegal activities like terrorism, sectarianism, money laundering, discord, distortion or the activities declared illegal by any national or international law.