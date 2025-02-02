Anti-smuggling crackdown to yield positive results: Naqvi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Anti-Narcotics Force for its exemplary performance in combating smuggling activities across the country.

He said this while talking to newsmen along with the official of ANF in Lahore on Sunday.

He said that the ANF had initiated a nationwide crackdown against smuggling, with positive outcomes anticipated in the near future.

He emphasised the ongoing operations targeting drug traffickers, particularly those operating within educational institutions to safeguard the youth from the menace of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for facilitating the repatriation of a Pakistani family that had been victimised by a fraudulent scheme.

He cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against individuals offering free Umrah packages, as such offers may be deceitful.