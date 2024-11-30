Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to journalist Matiullah Jan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to senior journalist Matiullah Jan and ordered his release on the submission of Rs10,000 surety bonds.

The court heard the case involving Matiullah Jan, who was accused of terrorism-related charges.

During the hearing, the journalist’s legal team argued that the charges were baseless and violated press freedom. After reviewing the case, the court ruled in favor of granting bail.

Jan, a prominent journalist known for his outspoken views, expressed gratitude for the decision, stating, “This is a step toward justice and upholding the principles of free speech.”

The case has drawn widespread attention, with media organizations and rights groups condemning the charges as an attempt to suppress independent journalism.

The journalist’s release has been welcomed by advocates of press freedom, who continue to call for protecting journalists facing undue persecution.